Coeptis Therapeutics (OTCPK:COEP) signed an agreement that gives it the right to acquire Statera Biopharma's (NASDAQ:STAB) toll-like receptor 5 (TLR5) agonist platform, including entolimod which is being developed to treat acute radiation syndrome.

Under the agreement, Coeptis will agree to pay Statera $6M and revenue-based milestone payments in exchange for a set of purchased assets that include Statera's rights to any product containing entolimod as an active ingredient and all other related TLR5 agonists, related intellectual property, contract rights, inventory and data related to such products.

The companies said TLR5 is an innate immunity receptor, which when activated, triggers nuclear factor kappa B (NF-kB) signaling, mobilizing an innate immune response that drives expression of numerous genes.

The companies said that besides radiation syndrome, entolimod has also shown preclinical potential in blood disorders, specifically the treatment of neutropenia and anemia in cancer patients.

"Moreover, the opportunity to pursue programs in neutropenia and anemia in cancer patients complements Coeptis' mission to improve outcomes for patients with cancer," said Coeptis President and CEO Dave Mehalick.

The transaction is subject to negotiation of a definitive agreement and closing conditions, including a financing contingency.

STAB +31.49% to $0.38 premarket April 13