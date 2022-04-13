Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) turned lower in early trading on Wednesday after Q1 results disappointed.

Comparable sales fell 12% during the quarter to miss the consensus estimate for a drop of 8.5%. Digital sales were off 18% from last year's level.

Adjusted gross margin fell 400 bps year-over-year to 28.8% of sales vs. 32.9% consensus.

The retailer reported adjusted EBITDA of -$30M vs. $168M a year ago.

A lack of available inventory to sell was cited as a problem during the quarter with products in transit or held at port. That situation continued into the early part of fiscal 2022.

A surprise loss was recorded in Q4 as EPS came in at -$0.92 vs. $0.03 anticipated.

BBBY statement on the quarter: "Macroeconomic factors, such as the disruption of the global supply chain, the Omicron variant, as well as the geopolitical turbulence weighing on consumer confidence, have uncovered more vulnerabilities than we could have foreseen at this stage of our transformation, as we completely rebuild the foundation of our business."

Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) fell 3.78% premarket to $17.29 following the earnings miss.