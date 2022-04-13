View granted stay of delisting
Apr. 13, 2022 7:50 AM ETView, Inc. (VIEW)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- View (OTCPK:VCST) has been granted a stay of delisting through the end of May 2022 by Nasdaq.
- The company plans to complete its financial restatement and report full year 2021 and Q122 results in May.
- This would include View's 2019, 2020 and Q121 financial statements, as well as its Q221, Q321, full year 2021 and Q122 financial statements.
- View received notice of delisting from Nasdaq in Feb for failing to file its quarterly reports on Form 10-Q for the periods ended June 30, 2021, and Sep. 30, 2021 by the extended date (Feb 14. 2022).
- It received additional deficiency notice last month related to its delayed filing of 2021 annual report on Form 10-K.