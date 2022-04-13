PVH sees $12.4B revenue in 2025, increases stock-buyback by $1B

  • PVH (NYSE:PVH) announced Wednesday that it expects high single-digit compounded annual growth in revenue to reach about $12.4B in 2025 (vs. consensus of $10.34B)
  • Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger's parent - PVH - told investors its CAGR is to grow at high single-digit in Europe and Americas and mid-teens in Asia Pacific; 20%+ growth is projected in digital channels.
  • Operating margin is expected to expand to ~15% in 2025 that compares to company's guidance of 10% for 2022.
  • Free cash flow to be over $1B in the long-term.
  • In addition, PVH's Board has approved a $1B increase to its $2B buyback program and extended the timeline 3-year to June 2026. That now takes the company's repurchase program to $3B.
