PVH sees $12.4B revenue in 2025, increases stock-buyback by $1B
Apr. 13, 2022 7:59 AM ETPVH Corp. (PVH)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- PVH (NYSE:PVH) announced Wednesday that it expects high single-digit compounded annual growth in revenue to reach about $12.4B in 2025 (vs. consensus of $10.34B)
- Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger's parent - PVH - told investors its CAGR is to grow at high single-digit in Europe and Americas and mid-teens in Asia Pacific; 20%+ growth is projected in digital channels.
- Operating margin is expected to expand to ~15% in 2025 that compares to company's guidance of 10% for 2022.
- Free cash flow to be over $1B in the long-term.
- In addition, PVH's Board has approved a $1B increase to its $2B buyback program and extended the timeline 3-year to June 2026. That now takes the company's repurchase program to $3B.
