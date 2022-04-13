9 Meters Biopharma stock soars 19% on US patent for NM-136 to treat metabolic disorders

Apr. 13, 2022 8:06 AM ET9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor

Business woman signs a patent. Intellectual property protection concept. Patent attorney.

Irina Vodneva/iStock via Getty Images

  • 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has allowed patent application No. 16/781,304, which provides protection for the use of NM-136 to treat hyperphagia (excessive hunger), serious metabolic conditions such as obesity, and for reducing fatty tissue buildup in body organs.
  • "The allowance of this patent by the USPTO supports our efforts to further strengthen our pipeline, which includes our advanced co-lead products vurolenatide for short bowel syndrome and larazotide for celiac disease, and aligns with our strategy to develop innovative products that make a meaningful impact on the lives of patients suffering from rare or debilitating diseases," said President and CEO John Temperato.
  • Temperato added that NM-136 has potential to treat several metabolic disorders, and the company is progressing toward an investigational new drug application filing.
  • NMTR +19.13% to $0.61 premarket April 13
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.