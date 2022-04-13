9 Meters Biopharma stock soars 19% on US patent for NM-136 to treat metabolic disorders
Apr. 13, 2022 8:06 AM ET9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NMTR)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) said the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has allowed patent application No. 16/781,304, which provides protection for the use of NM-136 to treat hyperphagia (excessive hunger), serious metabolic conditions such as obesity, and for reducing fatty tissue buildup in body organs.
- "The allowance of this patent by the USPTO supports our efforts to further strengthen our pipeline, which includes our advanced co-lead products vurolenatide for short bowel syndrome and larazotide for celiac disease, and aligns with our strategy to develop innovative products that make a meaningful impact on the lives of patients suffering from rare or debilitating diseases," said President and CEO John Temperato.
- Temperato added that NM-136 has potential to treat several metabolic disorders, and the company is progressing toward an investigational new drug application filing.
- NMTR +19.13% to $0.61 premarket April 13