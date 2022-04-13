Applied Blockchain prices $40M IPO
Apr. 13, 2022 8:06 AM ETApplied Blockchain, Inc. (APLD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Applied Blockchain (OTCPK:APLD) has priced its IPO of 8M shares of its common stock at $5.00/share, for an estimated gross proceeds of $40M.
- Underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1.2M shares of common stock at the public offering price.
- The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on April 13, 2022, under the ticker symbol "APLD."
- The company expects to receive ~$36M of net proceeds from the offering, or $41.6M if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full.
- Net proceeds will be used to lease or purchase additional property to build additional co-hosting facilities, to construct those facilities, to enter into additional energy service agreements for each additional site and for funding its working capital and general corporate purposes.
- Offering is expected to close on April 18, 2022.