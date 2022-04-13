Walmart hiring a tech-heavy CFO is called a strategic move by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley called the selection by Walmart (NYSE:WMT) of John Rainey to be the next retail giant's next CFO a high quality hire.

Analyst Simeon Gutman said positives include his strong reputation, fintech/tech background, established CFO track record at two large public companies. The only negative cited was a lack of direct retail experience and omni-channel/store operational expertise.

Gutman also noted that an earlier than expected transition provides more overlap between Rainey and Biggs for Walmart (WMT) and sees an outsider in the top job in Bentonville as a positive.

"The Walmart story appears to be at a crossroads given recent executive departures as well as evolving strategic focuses and priorities. A fresh perspective from an external hire like Rainey could thus be incremental... That Walmart is hiring a CFO with tech/fintech expertise - and not a traditional Retail background - is further evidence of its desire to pursue alternative revenue streams beyond the core Retail business (including advertising, healthcare, fintech, and fulfillment services) and integrate technology across the enterprise."

Shares of Walmart (WMT) are up 0.14% premarket to $153.45 and have topped the S&P 500 Index this year so far with a 5.93% gain.

