Hasbro to acquire D&D Beyond from Fandom for $146.3M
Apr. 13, 2022 8:12 AM ETHasbro, Inc. (HAS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) is acquiring D&D Beyond from Fandom $146.3M in cash Fandom.
- The acquisition will ad nearly 10M players to digital tabletop ecosystem - the company's fantasy franchise, DUNGEONS & DRAGONS.
- The acquisition is expected to close during the second or third quarter of 2022.
- The transaction will be funded with cash on hand and is expected to be immaterial to revenue and earnings per share in 2022 and accretive to earnings per share in fiscal year 2023 and beyond.
- “The acquisition of D&D Beyond will accelerate our progress in both gaming and direct to consumer, two priority areas of growth for Hasbro, providing immediate access to a loyal, growing player base,” said Chris Cocks, Hasbro Chief Executive Officer. “Hasbro’s gaming portfolio is among the largest and most profitable in the industry, and we continue to make strategic investments to grow our brands, including in digital.”