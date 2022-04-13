Nvidia rises as New Street upgrades on 'attractive valuation,' data center outlook

NVIDIA Headquarters

serg3d/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares rose on Wednesday after investment firm New Street Research upgraded the semiconductor giant, noting its attractive valuation and likelihood for a strong outlook for its datacenter business.
  • Analyst Pierre Ferragu upgraded the stock to buy from neutral and raised the price target to $280 from $250, noting that the decline in cryptocurrency prices is no longer a reason to avoid the stock.
  • "A weakness driven by crypto would be limited, short-lived, and only an opportunity to add to positions," Ferragu wrote in a note to clients.
  • Nvidia (NVDA) shares rose 0.75% to $216.65 in premarket trading on Wednesday.
  • In addition, Ferragu also highlighted the possibility that Nvidia (NVDA) continues to see strength in its datacenter business and the fact that it's trading at 36 times 2025 estimates of $7.80 per share and just 2.2 times the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.
  • Last week, investment firm Truist slashed price targets across the board in the semiconductor space, including Nvidia (NVDA), telling investors it has found "hard evidence of order cuts."
