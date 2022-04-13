Nvidia rises as New Street upgrades on 'attractive valuation,' data center outlook
Apr. 13, 2022 8:13 AM ETNVIDIA Corporation (NVDA)By: Chris Ciaccia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares rose on Wednesday after investment firm New Street Research upgraded the semiconductor giant, noting its attractive valuation and likelihood for a strong outlook for its datacenter business.
- Analyst Pierre Ferragu upgraded the stock to buy from neutral and raised the price target to $280 from $250, noting that the decline in cryptocurrency prices is no longer a reason to avoid the stock.
- "A weakness driven by crypto would be limited, short-lived, and only an opportunity to add to positions," Ferragu wrote in a note to clients.
- Nvidia (NVDA) shares rose 0.75% to $216.65 in premarket trading on Wednesday.
- In addition, Ferragu also highlighted the possibility that Nvidia (NVDA) continues to see strength in its datacenter business and the fact that it's trading at 36 times 2025 estimates of $7.80 per share and just 2.2 times the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index.
- Last week, investment firm Truist slashed price targets across the board in the semiconductor space, including Nvidia (NVDA), telling investors it has found "hard evidence of order cuts."