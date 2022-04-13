Apollo Global Management upgraded to Outperform at Oppy on alt optimism
- Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) stock is rising 1.1% in Wednesday premarket trading after Oppenheimer analyst Chris Kotowski upgraded the alternative asset manager to Outperform from Perform after the stock corrected 23% YTD and 31% from its peak in October.
- For large-cap alternative asset managers, the outlook isn't as dire as it was about a month ago, the analyst wrote in a note to clients. Fears that macro concerns and rising rates will hurt the group are unfounded, and market turmoil seems transitory, he argued.
- Furthermore, the group can benefit from the turmoil. "Deploying ample dry powder in a dislocated market can produce benefits in performance and fundraising for years to come," Kotowski wrote.
- For Apollo (APO), "We believe the underlying fundamentals are strong and unchanged with management targeting ~$80B of AUM flows this year," he said.
- Sets price target of $64 for Apollo (APO).
- Kotowski's Outperform rating on Apollo (APO) contrasts with the Quant rating of Hold and agrees with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.
- The stocks on Oppenheimer's recommended list include APO, Carlyle Group (CG), Grosvenor Capital Management (GCMG), KKR (KKR), and P10 (PX). See the stock performance of those stocks over the past year in this chart.
