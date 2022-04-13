Hillman Solutions, Vertical Aerospace, Bed Bath & Beyond among premarket losers' pack
Apr. 13, 2022 8:21 AM ETBBBY, HLMN, LQDA, NSTGBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- NanoString Technologies (NSTG) -33% as Q1 revs fall short of estimates.
- Liquidia (LQDA) -13% on pricing $50.0M stock offering
- BioCardia (BCDA) -14%.
- Bio-Path Holdings (BPTH) -11% erasing yesterday's gains on presentation of preclinical data for its product BP1003.
- Universal Security Instruments (UUU) -9%.
- Hillman Solutions (HLMN) -6% after upsizes and prices secondary stock offering of 13M shares.
- Iveda Solutions (IVDA) -9%.
- Vertical Aerospace (EVTL) -7%.
- Lixte Biotechnology (LIXT) -11%.
- Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY) -7% on Q4 earnings release.
- Biodesix (BDSX) -11%.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE) -7%.
- Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (CYCC) -6%.
- MedAvail Holdings (MDVL) -4%.