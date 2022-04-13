Quotient Technology hires new CFO

Apr. 13, 2022 8:22 AM ETQuotient Technology Inc. (QUOT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Yuneeb Khan has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Principal Accounting Officer and Treasurer at Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT), effective July 2022.
  • Khan has over 25 years of relevant financial and industry experience, having previously held several executive-level positions at NielsenIQ, formerly Nielsen's (NLSN) global consumer business.
  • He is expected to join Quotient by July 2022. In the meantime, John Kellerman, Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, will serve as interim CFO.
  • Former CFO Pamela Strayer resigned from the company, effective April 5.
  • Earlier this month, Quotient Technology narrowed Q122 guidance ranges
