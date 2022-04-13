Quotient Technology hires new CFO
Apr. 13, 2022 8:22 AM ETQuotient Technology Inc. (QUOT)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Yuneeb Khan has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer, Principal Accounting Officer and Treasurer at Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT), effective July 2022.
- Khan has over 25 years of relevant financial and industry experience, having previously held several executive-level positions at NielsenIQ, formerly Nielsen's (NLSN) global consumer business.
- He is expected to join Quotient by July 2022. In the meantime, John Kellerman, Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, will serve as interim CFO.
- Former CFO Pamela Strayer resigned from the company, effective April 5.
- Earlier this month, Quotient Technology narrowed Q122 guidance ranges