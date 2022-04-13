Mastercard partners with Nexo to launch cryptocurrency card in Europe

jbk_photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Mastercard (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday has teamed up with Nexo, a digital asset institution, and DiPocket, a payment solutions provider, to roll out a cryptocurrency card in certain European markets.
  • The so-called Nexo Card, which allows users to spend without selling their cryptos, will be accepted by 92M merchants worldwide where Mastercard (MA) is welcomed.
  • Nexo Card offers a variety of features such as "Your Crypto Stays," meaning the card is linked to a crypto-backed credit line that maintains a 0% annual percentage rate, which allows cardholders to use their cryptos as collateral rather than selling them. Other features include zero fees, 2% crypto rewards and seamless access.
  • Note that Nexo's zero-cost credit is available to clients who maintain a loan-to-value ratio of up to 20%.
  • In Nov. 2021, Mastercard partnered with digital asset service providers to launch crypto-linked payment cards in the Asia Pacific.
