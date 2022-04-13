Seagate Technology offerings expanded in partnership with Climb Channel Solutions

Apr. 13, 2022 8:29 AM ETSeagate Technology Holdings plc (STX)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor

Exterior view of Seagate Technology building

Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Climb Channel Solutions, an international specialty technology distributor and wholly-owned subsidiary of Wayside Technology in partnership with Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) is expanding its data protection and storage portfolio to provide Seagate's Lyve Mobile to the channel community.
  • Lyve Mobile data transfer services are designed to address these top challenges, enabling secure, cost-effective means to rapidly move massive volumes of data across their enterprises.
  • The latest collaboration between Climb and Seagate enables solution providers to accelerate their clients' time to data, bringing data transfer as-a-service to the channel community which will allow for new revenue opportunities for partners.
  • It will also drive incremental revenue opportunities for its Seagate's solution providers for harnessing its clients' data.
