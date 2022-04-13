Genius Group gives back some of its monster IPO gain

Genius Group Limited (NYSE:GNS) gave back some of its monster gain from Tuesday when the stock soared more than 400% from its IPO pricing level.

Shares of Genius Group fell 28.79% in premarket action to $21.72 after rocketing to as high as $36.75 on day one of trading. The company's IPO was priced at $6.00 per share. The huge rally came during what has been a very slow period in general for the IPO market.

More than one million shares of GNS were traded on the company's IPO debut.

Genius Group is a global Edtech and education company with over 2.7 million students in 200 countries. The company has stated that it is developing a future focused, entrepreneur education system that spans from early learning, primary and secondary school, through to university, adult education and corporate training.

