  • March Producer Price Index: +1.4% vs. +1.1% consensus and +0.9% prior (revised from +0.8%).
  • +11.2% Y/Y vs. +10.6% consensus and +10.3% prior (revised from +10.0%). That represents the largest increase since 12-month data was first calculated in November 2010.
  • Core PPI: +1.0% vs. +0.5% consensus and +0.4% prior (revised from +0.2%).
  • +9.2% Y/Y vs. +8.4% consensus and +10.0% prior (revised from +8.4%).
  • Final demands goods index rose 2.3% in March, the same as in February. More than half of the advance attributed to the 5.7% jump in energy prices. Diesel fuel prices surged 20.4%. Also moving higher were prices for gasoline, vegetables, jet fuel, iron and steel scrap, and electric power.
  • Prides for beef and veal fell 7.3%, and the indexes for natural gas and for cold rolled steel sheet and strip also declined.
  • Prices for services jumped, rising 0.9% in March after a 0.3% increase in February. More than 40% of the increase comes from a 1.2% increase in margins for final demand trade services.
