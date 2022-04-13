Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) unveiled plans after Tuesday's market close to develop one of the world's largest undeveloped copper and gold deposits - the Reko Diq deposit in Pakistan - proposing a $7B investment over two phases in a project that could deliver first gold in 5-6 years.

The new conceptual design comes as Barrick and Pakistan's federal government and the Balochistan provincial government reached an agreement to restart the project that has been on hold since 2011.

The latest plan for Reko Diq calls for construction in two phases, with each able to process ~40M metric tons/year of ore and production starting as soon as 2027; the plan doubles the annual throughput capacity and more than twice the investment estimated in a 2010 feasibility study.

"The staged development will optimize returns, manage upfront capital, lower execution risk and bring forward production and cash flows in the long run," Barrick CEO Mark Bristow said.

Pakistani officials have said the new deal represents the largest single investment in the country, with Barrick and Pakistan investing ~$10B.

Barrick's new performance-based dividend policy could be a catalyst to re-rate the stock, Investing on the Spectrum writes in a bullish analysis posted on Seeking Alpha.