Earnings season took its first major steps during Wednesday's pre-market trading. The list of big names included JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY), which both issued disappointing quarterly results.

At the same time, Delta (DAL) garnered buying interest following the release of its financial figures. The airline beat Q1 projections and predicted an ongoing recovery in the current quarter.

In non-earnings news, PayPal (PYPL) slipped in pre-market action. The decline came as the firm lost a top executive to Walmart (WMT).

Decliners

JPMorgan Chase (JPM) edged lower in pre-market trading, weighed down by disappointing quarterly results. The company reported a quarterly profit that came up short of expectations, with revenue that slipped 5% from last year.

The banking giant blamed higher economic risks and exposure to Russia for part of its unimpressive results. JPM said it sees "significant geopolitical and economic challenges ahead due to high inflation supply chain issues and the war in Ukraine."

A weak quarterly report also put pressure on Bed Bath & Beyond (BBBY). The company recorded a Q4 loss, disappointing analysts, who had predicted a profit. At the same time, the firm's revenue figure dropped 22% to $2.05B.

Looking ahead, the company offered hope for later in 2022, saying the second half of the year will see improving supply chain conditions. BBBY also predicted higher adjusted EBITDA in the second half of the year compared to the same period of 2021.

Still, investors focused on the most recent results in pre-market action, sending BBBY lower by about 1%.

Elsewhere in the market, PayPal (PYPL) posted a pre-market slide of almost 4% after the company's top financial executive bolted the online payment giant for a similar job at Walmart (WMT).

The company revealed that CFO John Rainey will leave his position to become the chief financial officer at the retailing behemoth. He will remain at PYPL until late May as part of an orderly transition.

WMT was little changed on the news, posting a fractional gain in pre-market action.

Gainer

The release of financial figures prompted pre-market buying in Delta (DAL). The airline posted a narrower-than-expected loss for Q1.

At the same time, DAL's revenue jumped almost 160% from last year's COVID-impacted figure, jumping to $9.35B. This topped analysts' consensus by $360M.

The company also gave an upbeat forecast for Q2, saying that it sees capacity reaching 84% of the level seen in the pre-pandemic days of 2019. Boosted by the earnings news, DAL rose more than 6% before the opening bell.

To keep up with Wall Street's biggest winners and losers throughout the session, head over to Seeking Alpha's On The Move section.