Amryt reports long-term data for Mycapssa to treat growth hormone disorder Acromegaly

Amryt (NASDAQ:AMYT) reported long-term data from the 2nd year of the open-label extension phase (OLE) of its phase 3 trial evaluating Mycapssa versus placebo for maintenance of biochemical response in patients with acromegaly.

Acromegaly is a disorder characterized by the pituitary gland producing too much growth hormone during adulthood. The bones in the hands, feet and face become bigger.

The company said the phase 3 study, dubbed OPTIMAL, trial supported the approval of Mycapssa (octreotide capsules) in the U.S. for long-term maintenance treatment in patients with acromegaly who have responded to and tolerated treatment with injectable octreotide or lanreotide.

“The OPTIMAL 2nd year OLE data show that acromegaly patients who were switched from iSRLs to Mycapssa may benefit from a daily oral treatment based on maintenance of long-term biochemical response,” said Amryt's Chief Medical Officer Mark Sumeray.

The company said that data showed that 100% of evaluable patients who entered the 2nd year OLE phase of the trial as responders (insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1) within normal limits; N=17), maintained their long-term biochemical response at the end of the study.

The average IGF-1 levels of these patients were stably maintained within the normal limits at the end of the OLE period.

Amryt (AMYT) added that 93% of all patients who entered the 2nd year OLE phase (N=32) were responders at the end of the 96 weeks OLE.

The average GH levels of the enrolled patients improved at the end of the OLE period.

Patients received Mycapssa during the OPTIMAL study (including its OLE phase), for a median treatment duration of 2.1 years and a maximal exposure of 3.2 years.

The company noted that the long-term safety profile of the drug during the OLE period, was consistent with the safety profile seen during previous studies.

AMYT +1.18% premarket to $7.7