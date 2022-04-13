Okta rises as Morgan Stanley cuts PT; sees 'attractive entry point' following breach

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) shares rose on Wednesday even as investment firm Morgan Stanley cut its price target on the identity and access management company.

Analyst Hamza Fodderwala lowered the price target to $200 from $270, but kept the overweight rating, noting that the fallout from Okta's (OKTA) recent data breach is not likely to "materially impact" the company's revenue growth. He cited the fact the service was not directly breached, low churn risk and the continued growth of spending on identity and access management via growing cloud adoption.

"With strong secular tailwinds, larger deal opportunities in the faster growing [customer identity and access management] segment and upside from M&A synergies post Auth0 sales force integration, we think there's lots to like in OKTA trading at ~9.7X EV/CY23e sales on lowered estimates and 0.27X EV/Sales/Growth, a ~30% discount vs the peer group average," Fodderwala wrote in a note to clients.

Okta (OKTA) shares rose slightly more than 1% to $144.87 in premarket trading.

In surveying users, Fodderwala found that 39% of respondents to a Morgan Stanley survey expect there to be a negative impact to new bookings and pipeline this year.

However, it's not likely to be material, as Fodderwala said that concessions and discounts to the 366 Okta (OKTA) customers who were potentially compromised may only impact billings by $7 million to $9 million, assuming a 20% to 25% discount.

Lastly, once the dust settles surrounding the breach, Fodderwala noted that Okta (OKTA) is likely to keep seeing 30% organic growth in current remaining performance obligations, or cRPO, in the first and second quarters.

It's also likely that the management may provide additional explanations on what happened, pending a full investigation, which could make the second-quarter more important.

"We think FQ2 cRPO bookings growth in the 30-35% [year-over-year] range should be viewed as a positive outcome ahead of more favorable [second-half] seasonality," Fodderwala explained.

Last month, several analysts cut their ratings on Okta (OKTA) following the data breach caused by hacking group Lapsus$.