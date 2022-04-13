Emcore secures Medallion 8100 L-EML transmitter contract extension in Europe

Apr. 13, 2022 8:42 AM ETEMCORE Corporation (EMKR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor

Close-up image of contract form on a desk

courtneyk/E+ via Getty Images

  • EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ:EMKR) has won a contract extension for Medallion 8100 Series L-EMLTM CATV transmitters by a major broadband MSO in Europe.
  • The contract extension brings the value of L-EML transmitters shipped for this multi-year project to over $2M.
  • The rackmount transmitters being shipped for this project feature the proprietary, breakthrough optical device innovation that sets L-EML technology apart from competing alternatives.
  • For the current phase, EMCORE expects to deliver transmitters beginning in the 2nd calendar quarter of 2022.
