NLS Pharmaceutics launches $4.4M share offering
Apr. 13, 2022 8:43 AM ETNLS Pharmaceutics AG (NLSP)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) has announced a $4.4M share offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.
- The Swiss biopharmaceutical company entered into definitive agreements with health-care focused institutional investors, alongside its Board Chairman Ronald Hafner, for the purchase and sale of 4.2M of its common shares at $1.04/share.
- Gross proceeds are expected to be ~$4.4M. Net proceeds, along with existing cash, will be used to fund the ongoing development of NLS's lead product Quilience (Mazindol ER), to support business development and licensing activities, and for general corporate purposes.
- Additionally, the firm announced a concurrent private placement to offer warrants to purchase up to 3,150,000 common shares. The warrants will become exercisable six months following the date of issuance at $1.04/share and will expire 5 years following the initial exercise date.