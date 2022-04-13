FIS to bring cryptocurrency services to capital markets clients via Fireblocks

Financial technology concept

Tippapatt/iStock via Getty Images

  • Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) on Wednesday has teamed up with cryptocurrency custody platform Fireblocks to provide digital asset services for its capital market clients.
  • The move comes as FIS continues to expand its portfolio of crypto offerings for clients across multiple markets, the company noted.
  • Specifically, FIS will leverage the Fireblocks platform to let clients "move, store and issue digital assets, and gain access to self-custody digital asset wallet technology, an asset transfer network and tools to access staking, DeFi and other more advanced forms of digital asset exposure," the company said.
  • “As digital currencies become more mainstream, capital markets firms will greatly benefit from a single destination that helps them manage many classes of digital assets,” said Nasser Khodri, head of Capital Markets at FIS.
  • In February, FIS's Worldpay partnered with Crypto.com to become a blockchain validator.
