Artelo Biosciences stock soars 40% on pre-clinical data for ART27.13 in cancer-related muscle degeneration
Apr. 13, 2022 8:53 AM ETArtelo Biosciences, Inc. (ARTL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Artelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:ARTL) said ART27.13 has shown promising pre-clinical results in protecting human muscle cells from cancer-induced muscle degeneration (cachexia) via a CB2 mediated mechanism of action.
- The company said ART27.13, a peripherally selective G-Protein Coupled Receptor (GPCR) full agonist is currently in clinical development for cancer-related anorexia.
- “These exciting early results demonstrate that ART27.13 is capable of reducing negative effects of chemicals produced by multiple cancers on human muscle fibers,” said Saoirse O’Sullivan, vice president Translational Science, Artelo.
- “We look forward to seeing how these results may translate into the ongoing CAReS study currently in the final stages of enrolling cohort 3 at six clinical trial sites in the United Kingdom and Ireland," added O’Sullivan.
- ARTL +40.48% to $0.59 pre-market April 13