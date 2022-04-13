Onex announces stock buyback of up to 10% of public float

Apr. 13, 2022 8:53 AM ETOnex Corporation (ONEXF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
  • Onex (OTCPK:ONEXF) on Wednesday said it will buy back up to 7.2M shares through a normal course issuer bid (NCIB).
  • This represents up to 10% of the public float in its subordinate voting shares.
  • There are ~86.1M subordinate voting shares issued and outstanding and the public float as at Apr. 8 was 71.7M shares.
  • Subject to discretionary relief provided by the Toronto Stock Exchange, ONEXF may purchase up to ~35.2K subordinate voting shares on any trading day and may purchase such shares under the exchange's block purchase exemption, if available.
  • The NCIB will begin on Apr. 18 and will end either when all purchases under the bid are completed or on Apr. 17, 2023.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.