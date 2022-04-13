Onex announces stock buyback of up to 10% of public float
Apr. 13, 2022 8:53 AM ETOnex Corporation (ONEXF)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- Onex (OTCPK:ONEXF) on Wednesday said it will buy back up to 7.2M shares through a normal course issuer bid (NCIB).
- This represents up to 10% of the public float in its subordinate voting shares.
- There are ~86.1M subordinate voting shares issued and outstanding and the public float as at Apr. 8 was 71.7M shares.
- Subject to discretionary relief provided by the Toronto Stock Exchange, ONEXF may purchase up to ~35.2K subordinate voting shares on any trading day and may purchase such shares under the exchange's block purchase exemption, if available.
- The NCIB will begin on Apr. 18 and will end either when all purchases under the bid are completed or on Apr. 17, 2023.