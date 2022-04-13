BriaCell gains on FDA fast track nod for its targeted breast cancer immunotherapy Bria-IMT
Apr. 13, 2022 8:54 AM ETBriacell Therapeutics (BCTX)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Shares of BriaCell Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCTX) have added ~7% in premarket trading on Wednesday after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted a Fast Track status to the clinical-stage biotech company’s lead candidate, Bria-IMT, for the treatment of metastatic breast cancer.
- The FDA's Fast Track approval is a process designed to facilitate the development and expedite the review of drugs to treat serious conditions and fill an unmet medical need.
- BriaCell will now be eligible for more frequent meetings with the FDA to discuss Bria-IMT's development plan and more frequent written communication from the FDA about the clinical trial's design, among other things.
- BriaCell is currently enrolling and dosing advanced breast cancer patients in a phase 1/2a study.
- BCTX stock recorded its worst intraday decline in more than a year on Tuesday and closed -15.2% at $9.91.