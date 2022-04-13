HighPeak Energy up as much as 20% after hours on a Cramer pitch
Apr. 13, 2022 8:56 AM ETUSO, HPKBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor2 Comments
- HighPeak Energy (HPK) traded up as much as 20% after hours Tuesday, after CNCB's Mad Money host Jim Cramer dedicated a short segment to the stock.
- The host flagged HighPeak's (HPK) relatively strong margin profile, the company's position in the Permian, and the ability for the company to grow without sinking the oil (USO) market.
- All of Mr. Cramer's points being relatively well known, it's perhaps surprising to see the stock up so much ahead of the open Wednesday; even Cramer appears surprised:
- Cramer has become a bit of an oil bull of late, but watching small-cap, SPAC oil stocks pitched on prime-time television is perhaps a sign that the sector is coming back into favor.