HighPeak Energy up as much as 20% after hours on a Cramer pitch

Apr. 13, 2022 8:56 AM ETUSO, HPKBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor2 Comments

silhouette form of bull on technical financial graph

monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

  • HighPeak Energy (HPK) traded up as much as 20% after hours Tuesday, after CNCB's Mad Money host Jim Cramer dedicated a short segment to the stock.
  • The host flagged HighPeak's (HPK) relatively strong margin profile, the company's position in the Permian, and the ability for the company to grow without sinking the oil (USO) market.
  • All of Mr. Cramer's points being relatively well known, it's perhaps surprising to see the stock up so much ahead of the open Wednesday; even Cramer appears surprised:
  • Cramer has become a bit of an oil bull of late, but watching small-cap, SPAC oil stocks pitched on prime-time television is perhaps a sign that the sector is coming back into favor.
