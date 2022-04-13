Medical Properties Trust, a new short idea at Hedgeye
Apr. 13, 2022 8:56 AM ETMedical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor17 Comments
- Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) added as a new best short idea at Hedgeye, which argued that the company's core business is "deteriorating and grossly overvalued in a base case scenario."
- "We believe MPW deserves a significantly higher cost of capital in the market, and are confident that Steward is likely not covering its rent on a pro forma basis," according to Hedgeye analyst Rob Simone.
- Simone sees the possibility for an "ultimate" downside case, where MPW "effectively morphs into an operator due to its `owning of the hospital system,'" the stock could re-rate down to an operator multiple of 8x-9x EBITDA.
- Hedgeye is hosting a presentation on MPW next Thursday.
- MPW short interest is 5.3%.
- Recall in February, Medical Properties Trust Q4 earnings topped estimate on strong tenant performance.