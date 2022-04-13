Pear receives accelerated development designation for prescription digital therapeutic
Apr. 13, 2022 9:03 AM ETPear Therapeutics, Inc. (PEAR)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- The U.S. FDA has granted Safer Technologies Program (STeP) for Medical Devices designation to Pear Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:PEAR) Pear-010, a prescription digital therapeutic ("PDT") candidate for acute and chronic pain.
- The designation is granted to medical devices that can significantly improve current treatments by accelerating their development and review.
- Pear-010 is a PDT utilizing neurobehavioral intervention (virtual reality delivered pain reduction) for acute postoperative and acute postprocedural pain. It is also designed in part to reduce analgesic use.
