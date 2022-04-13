Reynolds Consumer Products is downgraded at Stifel due to inflation pressure

Stifel downgraded Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) to a Hold rating after having the consumer products seller lined up with a Buy rating.

The firm dropped its 2022 and 2023 EPS estimates on Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) to below the current consensus marks mainly due to greater anticipated gross margin pressure from higher input costs. Underpinning the caution, analyst Mark Astrachan noted that prices on key inputs like aluminum and and resin are higher by approximately 15% and 23%, respectively, compared to late January levels.

"Conversely, we lift sales estimates reflecting expectations Reynolds again increases prices to offset inflation, though we think a lag will occur before any incremental offset and also that volumes could be modestly worse given the company has already implemented four rounds of pricing since 2020."

Stifel lowered the price target on REYN to $31, which worked out to 13X the 2023 EBITDA estimate.

The Seeking Alpha Quant Rating on REYN is also at Hold due to low marks for earnings revisions and growth.