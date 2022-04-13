Iteris nabs on-call contract from VDOT
Apr. 13, 2022 9:10 AM ETIteris, Inc. (ITI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) announced that it has been awarded an open-ended on-call contract by the Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) for intelligent transportation system operations, planning and support services, representing continued demand for Iteris’ mobility consulting services in a key geographic market.
- Under 3-year contract terms, which has an unlimited ceiling and is renewable for two one-year extensions, Iteris will provide services.
- This contract is federally approved and could be eligible for federal funds, including program budget authorized under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.
- "This initiative represents the continued expansion of Iteris' mobility consulting services in the Mid-Atlantic, and will ultimately help to increase the value, effectiveness and resilience of the region’s existing transportation infrastructure," company executive commented.