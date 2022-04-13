Longeveron inks contract with US Veterans Affairs for phase 2 Alzheimer’s trial
Apr. 13, 2022 9:11 AM ETLongeveron Inc. (LGVN)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Longeveron (NASDAQ:LGVN) signed a Cooperative Research and Development Agreement (CRADA) with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) for the addition of a Miami VA clinical site to its ongoing phase 2 Alzheimer’s Disease (AD) trial.
- The phase 2 trial, dubbed CLEAR MIND, consists of four treatment arms of 12 patients each, with total target enrollment of 48 patients.
- The study will investigate safety and tolerability, and secondary goals, including cognitive function and biomarkers, following single or multiple infusions of Lomecel-B compared to placebo in people with mild AD.
- The company said its phase 1 trial had met the main goal, showing that its drug Lomecel-B was well tolerated in patient with AD.
- The company noted that this marks the third separate CRADA between the VA and Longeveron, including an Aging Frailty study and an ongoing study on COVID-19.