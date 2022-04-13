Morgan Stanley analyst Michael Cyprys lifts Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) to a Top Pick in a note dated Wednesday, as he sees the investment firm benefiting from rising rates. Meanwhile, the stock is lagging its wealth management peer LPL Financial (LPLA) by 30 percentage points, "creating a compelling entry point."

"The stark underperformance is a surprise and disconnect from fundamentals as SCHW is among the most rate sensitive stocks that should benefit from the surge in rate expectations YTD," Cyrprys wrote. In addition, Schwab (SCHW) doesn't have credit risk and has attractive underlying growth prospects, he said.

Schwab (SCHW) shares are gaining 1.0% in Wednesday premarket trading. See its stock performance vs. LPLA's in this graph.

The stock is trading at 19x 2022 EPS estimate, far below its historical range of 25x to more than 30x going into a rising rate cycle. Cyprys has a $132 priced target, implying 65% upside potential, and an Overweight rating on the stock.

Cyprys's view contrasts with the Quant rating of Hold and aligns with the average Wall Street rating of Buy.

SA contributor Eric Sprague calls Schwab (SCHW) 'reasonably valued for long-term investors.'