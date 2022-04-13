Inflation has hit a 40-year high and this ETF has profited on the skyrocketing prices

As inflation fears have grown louder on Wall Street, the benchmark indices have suffered, with stocks falling dramatically since the end of 2021. Still, at least one exchange traded fund has profited from the sharp rise in prices, with the Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) looking to provide a way to profit during an inflationary environment.

INFL is an actively managed ETF that aims to hedge inflation by investing primarily in both domestic and foreign equities that are projected to benefit, either directly or indirectly, from rising prices of real assets.

On the year, INFL is +8.4% which is far better than benchmark funds like SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY), SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (NYSEARCA:DIA), and the Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ). In 2022, all three of those funds are in the red: SPY -8.3%, DIA -6.4% and QQQ -15.5%.

INFL has gained a strong following during the recent upsurge in inflation. It has attracted just under $400M in capital inflows since the beginning of March. Meanwhile, in a little over a year since its inception in January of 2021, the ETF has garnered $1.39B in assets under management.

Looking at the strategy of hedging inflation in general, VanEck seconded the idea of investing in real assets as they stated in a note: "We believe that, during a period of high inflation, an allocation of 15% to a diversified portfolio of real assets is needed to keep the portfolio generating the returns required of it.”

Inflation now sits at a 40-year high as the latest CPI print which came out on Tuesday rose to 8.5% for the month of March, an increase from the previous moths 7.9% post.

While INFL can support investors in fighting inflation its not the only available fund. Five other ETFs that act in a similar nature are (PFIX), (RAAX), (PPI), (RINF), and (RLY).

For further information on INFL and other related funds, see Seeking Alpha’s complete fundamental and quantitative analysis.