Teresa Burchfield joins Sidus Space as CFO

Apr. 13, 2022 9:15 AM ETSidus Space, Inc. (SIDU)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Teresa Burchfield has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) at space-as-a-service satellite company Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU), effective April 11, 2022.
  • Burchfield holds over 30 years of finance and accounting experience, having served in several key financial and management roles during her 19-year tenure at Tupperware (TUP) most recently.
  • She succeeds Scott Silverman, who has stepped down as CFO but will continue in a consulting role until June 30, 2022 to assist with the transition.
  • Sidus Space reported its FY results recently
 
