ChemoCentryx solid tumors candidate shows immune stimulation properties in phase 1 trial
Apr. 13, 2022 9:18 AM ETPK, CCXI, PDBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Pharmacodynamic results from a phase 1 trial demonstrated that ChemoCentryx's (CCXI) CCX559 exhibits immune stimulatory properties in cancer patients.
- CCX559 is an inhibitor of PD-L1 that is given in pill format. Currently available PD-L1 inhibitors are monoclonal antibodies that must be given via infusion.
- The company added that CCX559 could have advantages over antibodies with improved penetration into solid tumors, reduced immunogenicity, and fewer side effects.
- Pharmacokinetics data also indicated the candidate had good oral availability and expected half-life.
