ChemoCentryx solid tumors candidate shows immune stimulation properties in phase 1 trial

Apr. 13, 2022 9:18 AM ETPK, CCXI, PDBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor

Cancer Cells

Jezperklauzen/iStock via Getty Images

  • Pharmacodynamic results from a phase 1 trial demonstrated that ChemoCentryx's (CCXI) CCX559 exhibits immune stimulatory properties in cancer patients.
  • CCX559 is an inhibitor of PD-L1 that is given in pill format. Currently available PD-L1 inhibitors are monoclonal antibodies that must be given via infusion.
  • The company added that CCX559 could have advantages over antibodies with improved penetration into solid tumors, reduced immunogenicity, and fewer side effects.
  • Pharmacokinetics data also indicated the candidate had good oral availability and expected half-life.
