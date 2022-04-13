Oncternal deprioritizes development of ONCT-216, to focus on zilovertamab phase 3 trial
Apr. 13, 2022 9:18 AM ETOncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCT)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor
- Clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT) on Wednesday said it has deprioritized further development of its small molecule inhibitor ONCT-216 for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, a rare and aggressive form of bone cancer.
- The Company said it has discontinued enrollment in the phase 1/2 study evaluating ONCT-216 in patients with relapsed or refractory Ewing sarcoma.
- Oncternal will reallocate resources to its global phase 3 study of its investigational anti-ROR1 monoclonal antibody zilovertamab for the treatment of mantle cell lymphoma. The study is expected to be initiated in Q3 2022.
- The asset prioritization allows the company to further sharpen its focus on hematological malignancies and prostate cancer, according to Oncternal CEO James Breitmeyer.
- The company also said it now expects its cash runway to fund operations well into Q3 2023. It estimated that it had $82.2M in cash and cash equivalents and no debt as of March 31, 2022.
- ONCT stock -3.5% to $1.12 in premarket trading.