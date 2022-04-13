Canoo (NASDAQ:GOEV) +4.3% pre-market after NASA selected the electric truck maker on Wednesday to build vehicles to carry astronauts to the launchpad for upcoming missions to the moon and Mars.

The company will deliver multiple customized all-electric LV models to NASA by June 2023, based on the company's multi-purpose platform to maximize cabin space, utility and productivity on a compact footprint.

Canoo said it is "revolutionizing the way vehicles are built with its multi-purpose platform and interchangeable top hats," adding it has filed more than 160 patents spanning across every major component of their vehicles.

Canoo is a "sinking EV maker," and investor appeal for pre-revenue EV companies "seems increasingly indifferent to news and announcements," Michael Briskie writes in a bearish analysis published on Seeking Alpha.