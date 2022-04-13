Calavo Growers announces business reorganization

Apr. 13, 2022 9:28 AM ETCalavo Growers, Inc. (CVGW)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) announced plans to reorganize its business to execute Project Uno integration efforts and better serve customers while improving efficiencies and cost savings.
  • The company will now be organized into two reporting segments, Grown and Prepared.
  • "The new organizational structure will bring clarity to the decision-making process and increase speed of execution to capture efficiencies and generate growth," president & CEO Brian W. Kocher commented.
  • The reorganization is part of Calavo’s Project Uno, a profit improvement project, that includes pricing initiatives, SKU rationalization, unified procurement, consolidated freight and optimizing administrative functions across all business units.
  • With the reorganization, COO position is now eliminated; expected first year savings in SG&A expenses associated with reduced positions are expected to offset the costs associated with the reorganization and investment in talent to fill the new roles.
  • Ongoing cost savings are expected to amount to $2M+ annually.
