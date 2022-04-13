Isracann Biosciences acquires Praesidio Health and appoints products officers
Apr. 13, 2022 9:36 AM ETIsracann Biosciences Inc. (ISCNF)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Isracann Biosciences (OTCPK:ISCNF) has closed its acquisition of Praesidio Health by acquiring all of the issued and outstanding shares in the capital of Praesidio for aggregate consideration of C$4M, in common shares in the capital of the Co.
- Praesidio will operate as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.
- The consideration shares will be issued to the Praesidio Shareholders in seven tranches, with ~12.2M Consideration Shares, having an aggregate deemed value of C$1M, issued at closing of the transaction.
- The Co. appoints Dr. George Vrabec and Bob Mehr to the positions of Director of Natural Health Products and Vice President of Natural Health Product Development, respectively.
- “Today, we are very pleased to be partnering with the Isracann team, as we believe this will positively impact the development of our NHPs and the execution of our clinical strategy of ushering them into new medical standards of care,” states Dr. Vrabec.