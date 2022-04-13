Dyadic licensee Epygen Biotech gets India govt funding to develop a COVID-19 shot

Apr. 13, 2022 9:36 AM ETDyadic International, Inc. (DYAI)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor

  • Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI) on Wednesday said that its licensee company Epygen Biotech has received funding from the Indian government to develop a COVID-19 vaccine using Dyadic's licensed C1 protein production platform.
  • The Indian government's Department of Biotechnology will support the development of Epygen's COVID-19 vaccine candidate through phase 1 and 2 clinical trials.
  • Epygen will aim to initially produce 100M doses/year of the potential vaccine, at an anticipated price point of about $2/dose, said the Indian company's chairman and managing director Debayan Ghosh.
  • Epygen is also planning to raise about $26M for the phase 3 trial, which will help the company augment its production capacity.
  • DYAI stock -1.6% to $2.46 in early trading.
