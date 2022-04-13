First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Q1 results topped Wall Street expectations as credit quality remains strong and loan originations "were our best ever," said Mike Roffler, CEO and President.

Q1 loan originations were a record $17.81B, up from $15.72B in Q1 2021, primarily due to increases in single family and multifamily lending.

Interest income of $1.18B in Q1 rose from $1.02B in the same period a year ago, driven by growth in average interest-earning assets.

Total wealth management assets of $274.19B rose from $218.93B in the year-ago period.

Deposits of $162.1B in Q1 vs. $156.32B in Q1 a year ago. Loans totaled $141.3B compared with $118.08B in Q1 2021.

The bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.70% at the end of March compared with 8.32% in Q1 2021.

Q1 tangible book value per share of $68.47 vs. $59.58 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 efficiency ratio of 62.0% edged down from 63.5% in Q1 2021.

Analyst reaction: "Growth is impressive given 1Q is FRC's seasonally weak quarter and should allay concerns about slowing growth in a rising rate environment," Jefferies analyst Casey Haire wrote in a note to clients Wednesday.

Conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Earlier, First Republic Bank EPS of $2.00 beat the consensus of $1.89.