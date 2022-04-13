First Republic Bank Q1 beat on strong credit quality, loan originations

Apr. 13, 2022 9:36 AM ETFirst Republic Bank (FRC)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

First Republic Bank

tttuna/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Q1 results topped Wall Street expectations as credit quality remains strong and loan originations "were our best ever," said Mike Roffler, CEO and President.

Q1 loan originations were a record $17.81B, up from $15.72B in Q1 2021, primarily due to increases in single family and multifamily lending.

Interest income of $1.18B in Q1 rose from $1.02B in the same period a year ago, driven by growth in average interest-earning assets.

Total wealth management assets of $274.19B rose from $218.93B in the year-ago period.

Deposits of $162.1B in Q1 vs. $156.32B in Q1 a year ago. Loans totaled $141.3B compared with $118.08B in Q1 2021.

The bank's Tier 1 leverage ratio was 8.70% at the end of March compared with 8.32% in Q1 2021.

Q1 tangible book value per share of $68.47 vs. $59.58 in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 efficiency ratio of 62.0% edged down from 63.5% in Q1 2021.

Analyst reaction: "Growth is impressive given 1Q is FRC's seasonally weak quarter and should allay concerns about slowing growth in a rising rate environment," Jefferies analyst Casey Haire wrote in a note to clients Wednesday.

Conference call at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Earlier, First Republic Bank EPS of $2.00 beat the consensus of $1.89.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.