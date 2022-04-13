Blue Water Vaccines to raise $8M in stock offering

Apr. 13, 2022 9:38 AM ETBlue Water Vaccines, Inc. (BWV)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Blue Water Vaccines (NASDAQ:BWV) entered into definitive agreements with several institutional investors for the purchase of 1.18M shares in a private placement priced at-the-market.
  • The company will also issue to the investors unregistered preferred investment options to purchase up to 1.18M shares.
  • The purchase price for one share and one investment option to purchase one share of common stock is $6.775.
  • The investment options have an exercise price of $6.65/share, will be exercisable immediately on issuance, and will have a term equal to four years post the issuance date.
  • Gross proceeds are expected to be ~$8M; net proceeds to be used for research and development of its pipeline as well as for working capital and other general corporate purposes.
  • Offer is expected to close on or about Apr.18.
