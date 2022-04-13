PharmaCyte gets on with preparations for pancreatic cancer trial amid FDA clinical hold

PharmaCyte Biotech (NASDAQ:PMCB) has decided to accelerate preparations for the start of its phase 2b trial in locally advanced, inoperable pancreatic (LAPC) using its CypCaps product, even as clinical hold by the FDA on the trial remains.

PharmaCyte's CEO Kenneth Waggoner, said of accelerating enrollment of the first patient, “The plan is to begin the work now to prepare for the enrollment of the first patient so that we can begin the trial almost immediately upon getting the clinical hold lifted."

Waggoner noted that previously the company's plan was to begin the work to start the trial in LAPC after the FDA lifted the clinical hold.

Waggoner said that the company is moving forward because it continues to receive favorable results from each of the studies conducted to satisfy the FDA’s requirements and because its financial position.

The company was ideally situated to begin the work necessary to enroll the first patient to run parallel with the work being done to get the clinical hold lifted, added Waggoner in an April 13 press release.

In October 2020, the FDA placed a hold on the company's investigational new drug application for the planned phase 2b trial.