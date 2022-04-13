WW International rallies after app data shows diet season may be strong

WW International (WW +4.5% ) gained in early trading on Wednesday after Jefferies reported that fresh app download data suggests upside for subscriber growth in Q1.

The company saw a smaller drop in app downloads than expected during the typically slow months of February and March, which follow the January diet focus by consumers.

Jefferies boosted sales and EPS estimates on WW International (NASDAQ:WW). The firm also boosted the price target on Hold-rated WW to $11 from $10.

WW International bottomed out at $8.83 in February after trading as high as $41.13 in June of 2021.