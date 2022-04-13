Tenable ticks higher on speculation it could become a takeover target
Apr. 13, 2022 9:51 AM ETTenable Holdings, Inc. (TENB)SAIL, KKRBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) ticked up 1.3% on speculation that the company could be the next target among cyber security related firms.
- Tenable (TENB) could potentially be a target among cyber security names after Thoma Bravo agreed to purchase SailPoint Technologies (SAIL) for $6.9 billion on Monday and KKR (KKR) agreed to purchase Barracuda Networks from Thoma Bravo on Tuesday, Dealreporter speculated earlier in an item.
- Dealreporter also seems to suggest Tenable (TENB) could be a target for an activist, though no major activists have disclosed positions in the company.
- Tenable (TENB) was also listed by analysts at Wedbush and Piper Sandler as a potential takeover candidate in a note on Monday following the SailPoint (SAIL) deal. TENB shares rose 3.8% on Monday and 4.4% on Tuesday.
- Tenable short interest is 2.1%.
- Tenable (TENB) is set to release Q1 results on April 26.