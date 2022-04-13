Bread Financial launches New Bread Cashback American Express credit card
Apr. 13, 2022 9:56 AM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP), BFHBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) launched a new consumer credit card – the Bread Cashback American Express credit card wherein cardholders will also have access to premium American Express (NYSE:AXP) offers and benefits.
- "The new Bread Cashback American Express Credit Card offers cardholders unlimited 2% cash back, no annual or foreign transaction fees, access to dining, travel and entertainment offers, as well as comprehensive purchase, identity and travel protections. This unique combination of premium benefits and value was designed to meet the needs of today’s consumers who demand more choice and access," EVP & chief commercial officer Val Greer commented.
- The new card joins an existing suite of simple, personalized Bread Financial solutions — including Bread Pay and Bread Savings, formerly Comenity Direct.