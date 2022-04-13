The Bank of Canada hiked its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 1.0% on Wednesday and begins quantitative tightening in a bid to tamp down inflation, it said in a statement.

Quantitative tightening will begin April 25. Maturing Government of Canada bonds on the central bank's balance sheet will no longer be replaced. As a result, the size of its balance sheet will shrink over time. The central bank also indicated that further rate hikes will be needed as inflation is running well above its target.

"The timing and pace of further increases in the policy rate will be guided by the Bank’s ongoing assessment of the economy and its commitment to achieving the 2% inflation target," the bank said.

The Canadian dollar, which had weakened against the U.S. dollar right before the policy announcement, is slightly up against the greenback, and recently stood at C$1.26 per U.S. dollar. iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) rises 0.1% and Invesco CurrencyShares Canadian Dollar Trust ETF (FXC) edges down 0.2% in Wednesday midmorning trading.

Due to the impacts of the Ukraine-Russia war and new COVID outbreaks in China, the Bank of Canada is reducing its forecast for global growth to ~3.5% this year, 2.5% in 2023, and 3.25% in 2024.

In Canada, "growth is strong and the economy is moving into excess demand" and "labor markets are tight," the BOC said. "Growth looks to have been stronger in the first quarter than projected in January and is likely to pick up in the second quarter." Canada's CPI inflation at 5.7% is well above its 2% target, it added.

The BOC forecasts that Canada's economy will grow by 4% this year, 3.25% in 2023, and 2.25% in 2024.

Canada's central bank last boosted its key interest rate by a quarter of a percentage point to 0.50% in March.