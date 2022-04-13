Stagwell to open office in Brazil
Apr. 13, 2022 10:03 AM ETStagwell Inc. (STGW)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) opens of a new global office in Brazil to accelerate the company's growth in Latin America and drive collaboration across its local agencies and affiliate partners.
- This is company's second international office opened in 2002 after the launch of office in Singapore in January.
- Vinicius Reis will lead the office as President, Stagwell Brazil, alongside CCO & Partner CPB Brazil Andre Kassu and CCO & Partner CPB Brazil Marcos Medeiros.
- The company agencies in Brazil include global travel media firm Ink, communications network Allison+Partners, CP+B Brazil, YML, Locaria, and Code & Theory.
- "Our agencies and partners across Latin America represent the best in modern marketing expertise. With Stagwell Brazil, we have the opportunity to drive region-wide collaboration in service of our clients." said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO