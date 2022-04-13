China's oil champion CNOOC plans exit of US, UK and Canada over sanctions worries

Apr. 13, 2022 10:06 AM ETHess Corporation (HES), SHEL, SU, CEOHFUSOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor9 Comments

Offshore construction platform for production oil and gas. Oil and gas industry and hard work. Production platform and operation process by manual and auto function from control room.

curraheeshutter/iStock via Getty Images

China National Offshore Oil Co. (OTCPK:CEOHF) "CNOOC" is planning to exit the US, UK and Canada over sanctions fears, according to Reuters. The report comes after the company's stock was blacklisted from the NYSE in 2020, and following a comment from National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in March, indicating, "we are communicating directly, privately to Beijing, that there will absolutely be consequences for large-scale sanctions evasions efforts."

CNOOC produces ~1.5mb/d and owns stakes in some of the world's highest-quality upstream assets. Liza in Guyana, Mero in Brazil, Lake Albert in Uganda; all large, low-cost assets under development in 2022. In the US, the company produces ~60kboe/d in the Eagle Ford and Rockies regions. They also own stakes in Shell-operated (NYSE:SHEL) Appomattox and Hess-operated (NYSE:HES) Stampede in the Gulf of Mexico. The company owns 100% of the Long Lake oil sands project in Canada, and ~7% of Suncor-operated (NYSE:SU) Syncrude. In the UK North Sea, CNOOC owns 43% of the Buzzard field, and ~37% of Golden Eagle.

CNOOC has not commented on the report; however, if true it could indicate a measured step to insulate the company from heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing. And although high oil prices (USO) make it a good time to be an asset seller, the unique list of assets for sale is likely to come with a short list of potential bidders. Shell (SHEL) and Suncor (SU) have both cut dividends in recent years and likely have the firepower to increase exposure to existing assets, a likely focus of analyst questions during Q1 earnings calls.

