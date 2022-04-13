China's oil champion CNOOC plans exit of US, UK and Canada over sanctions worries

China National Offshore Oil Co. (OTCPK:CEOHF) "CNOOC" is planning to exit the US, UK and Canada over sanctions fears, according to Reuters. The report comes after the company's stock was blacklisted from the NYSE in 2020, and following a comment from National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan in March, indicating, "we are communicating directly, privately to Beijing, that there will absolutely be consequences for large-scale sanctions evasions efforts."

CNOOC produces ~1.5mb/d and owns stakes in some of the world's highest-quality upstream assets. Liza in Guyana, Mero in Brazil, Lake Albert in Uganda; all large, low-cost assets under development in 2022. In the US, the company produces ~60kboe/d in the Eagle Ford and Rockies regions. They also own stakes in Shell-operated (NYSE:SHEL) Appomattox and Hess-operated (NYSE:HES) Stampede in the Gulf of Mexico. The company owns 100% of the Long Lake oil sands project in Canada, and ~7% of Suncor-operated (NYSE:SU) Syncrude. In the UK North Sea, CNOOC owns 43% of the Buzzard field, and ~37% of Golden Eagle.

CNOOC has not commented on the report; however, if true it could indicate a measured step to insulate the company from heightened tensions between Washington and Beijing. And although high oil prices (USO) make it a good time to be an asset seller, the unique list of assets for sale is likely to come with a short list of potential bidders. Shell (SHEL) and Suncor (SU) have both cut dividends in recent years and likely have the firepower to increase exposure to existing assets, a likely focus of analyst questions during Q1 earnings calls.